Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will announce sales of $4.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.83 million and the highest is $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics posted sales of $3.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.26 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $25.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unum Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Unum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Unum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

