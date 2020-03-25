Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,425,000 after purchasing an additional 151,117 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

