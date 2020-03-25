ValuEngine Downgrades Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Sell

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

MANT opened at $68.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,112,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

