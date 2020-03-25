ValuEngine Downgrades Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) to Strong Sell

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $161.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 580 shares of company stock worth $15,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

Read More: Stop Order

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.