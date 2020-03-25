ValuEngine Downgrades Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Sell

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $162.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $664,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Resource America Inc. grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 217,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 115,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.