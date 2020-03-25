VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 54,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

