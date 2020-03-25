Vinodka Murria Sells 130,000 Shares of Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) insider Vinodka Murria sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.43), for a total transaction of £1,129,700 ($1,486,056.30).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 972 ($12.79) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,085.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26. Softcat PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 769 ($10.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80).

Softcat (LON:SCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

SCT has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,184.50 ($15.58).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

