Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €115.00 ($133.72) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €175.05 ($203.55).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €113.84 ($132.37) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €164.24.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

