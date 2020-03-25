Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.17

Media headlines about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have trended negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a news impact score of -2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

NYSE WMT opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

