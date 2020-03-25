Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $605.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

