Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Western Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Western Forest Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.02. The company has a market cap of $236.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.96.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$80.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.17%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

