Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,775,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $119,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Westrock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Westrock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

