Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,294.44 ($56.49).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIZZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Barry Eccleston acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £85,350 ($112,273.09). Also, insider Iain Wetherall acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, for a total transaction of £256,875 ($337,904.50).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,504.60 ($32.95) on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,576.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,788.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

