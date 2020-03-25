WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$95.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSP. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.65. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$59.83 and a 52-week high of C$98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.01.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

