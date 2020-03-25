XP (NYSE:XP) Shares Up 15.8%

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)’s share price shot up 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $19.64, 1,814,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,751,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,001,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

