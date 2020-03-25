XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON XPS opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.48) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $229.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 168 ($2.21).

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

