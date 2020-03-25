Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Jim Steele Sells 9,189 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $92,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $79,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $78,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yext by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 67.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Yext by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

