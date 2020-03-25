Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

