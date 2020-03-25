Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report sales of $142.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.59 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $133.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $597.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.36 million to $600.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $638.28 million, with estimates ranging from $628.92 million to $647.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

