Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. 1st Source reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million.

SRCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $16,294,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 92,277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 1st Source by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 1st Source by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCE opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $729.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

