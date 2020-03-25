Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 227,959 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $347.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

