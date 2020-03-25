Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to report sales of $4.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $25.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.84 million, with estimates ranging from $11.87 million to $51.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTA stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

