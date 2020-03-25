Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $423.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.40 million and the lowest is $417.00 million. National Vision reported sales of $461.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $75,675,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,632,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 299,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 289,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

