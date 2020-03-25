Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.31 Million

Brokerages expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to post sales of $57.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.19 million and the lowest is $54.43 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $56.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $222.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.73 million to $231.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $246.14 million, with estimates ranging from $238.87 million to $253.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 67,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $277,729.14. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 20,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $86,189.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 245,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.08. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

