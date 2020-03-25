Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Strong Sell

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE FCF opened at $8.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

