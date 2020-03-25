Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Sell

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $12.75 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

