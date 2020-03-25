Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Hold

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

NYSE FTS opened at $31.98 on Monday. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $182,693,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,900 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 568.6% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 704,964 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortis by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,658,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,905,000 after acquiring an additional 631,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortis (FTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.