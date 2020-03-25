Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to “Buy”

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $293.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.02. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 230,940 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $4,185,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $3,312,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $2,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

