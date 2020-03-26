$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Polaris Industries posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 461,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 296,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris Industries by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,089,000 after acquiring an additional 279,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,391.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 170,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

