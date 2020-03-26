11,200 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318,992 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 302,559 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,435,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,555 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 750,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDM opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

