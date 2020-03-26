13,059 Shares in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of FLY opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.