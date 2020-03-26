1,492 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Global Payments by 81.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 857,239 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 926.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after purchasing an additional 813,204 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments by 47.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after purchasing an additional 718,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 421.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,126,000 after purchasing an additional 594,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $146.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.16 and its 200 day moving average is $177.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

