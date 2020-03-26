16,877 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

