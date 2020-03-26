18,820 Shares in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,787 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Navient by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 528,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Navient by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 456,464 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 443,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,065,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

