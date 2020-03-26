1,964 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,786,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,850,000 after buying an additional 35,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 79,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.98. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 0.57.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

