$2.61 EPS Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $3.59. FedEx posted earnings per share of $5.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $10.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,310,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

