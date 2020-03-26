20,000 Shares in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Purchased by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vapotherm as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAPO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 394.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Vapotherm Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $293.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

