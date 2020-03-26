34,258 Shares in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adecoagro by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 27,069.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,874,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. Adecoagro SA has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.90 million, a P/E ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecoagro SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

