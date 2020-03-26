34,361 Shares in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

NYSE:VSLR opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Vivint Solar Inc has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $651.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 51,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $425,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,294.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,668,934. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Vivint Solar Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.