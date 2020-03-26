5,120 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

