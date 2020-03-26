68,989 Shares in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Clearway Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Clearway Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

