7,931 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $245.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,080.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.