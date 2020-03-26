8,877 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nordson by 108.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $9,225,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

Nordson stock opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average is $155.61. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $275,305.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,348,821.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,256 shares of company stock worth $6,537,509. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

