93,060 Shares in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,508,000 after purchasing an additional 930,388 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 11,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 227,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 19.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 351,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 141,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 0.59. Switch Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Switch’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,242 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,630. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

