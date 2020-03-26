9,952 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,400,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered NiSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE NI opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

