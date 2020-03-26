Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAN. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $51,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 452,097 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $12,335,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

