AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lessened by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AFLAC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,781,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,139,000 after buying an additional 187,757 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.