AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKS. UBS Group upgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AK Steel in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 41.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 685,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 202,229 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 28.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

AKS stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $491.21 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.93. AK Steel has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AK Steel will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

