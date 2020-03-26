Algert Global LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $342.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.