Alliance Global Partners Downgrades GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) to Neutral

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSEAMERICAN JOB opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.66.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.81% of GEE Group worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.